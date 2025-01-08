Elisabeth Shue Photo Sparks ‘Cobra Kai’ Reboot Rumor

Hollywood star Elisabeth Shue is known for her roles in movies including Leaving Las Vegas, Cocktail, Back to the Future (Parts II and III), Adventures in Babysitting, and as teenager Ali Mills in the 1984 blockbuster The Karate Kid with Ralph Macchio, the late Pat Morita, and Williams Zabka as Daniel-san’s archenemy inside and outside of the dojo.

The Karate Kid spawned three more films and the Netflix series Cobra Kai, which is in its sixth and final season.

Shue last reprised her role as Ali for Season 3 of Cobra Kai, which “kicked off 2021 as one of most viewed original series on a streaming platform.”

Over the summer, the blonde beauty shared a slideshow of Karate Kid/Cobra Kai photos and asked fans: “Who remembers the story of Johnny and Ali? I’m curious to know your opinion guys, tell me what you think of this story? could it have been different? what would you change?”

Weeks before the Cobra Kai series finale, on Christmas Day, Shue shared the photo below with Zabka, and predictably, Cobra Kai fans went wild with excitement.

One fan replied: “This couple needs a reboot!” another chimed in, “Delighted that the two of you finally got back together again.”

Note: After the success of her two-episode appearance in Season 3 of Cobra Kai, Shue was told by Entertainment Weekly, “You do realize that for the rest of your life people are going to ask you, ‘When are you going to come back to Cobra Kai?'”

Shue laughed and said: “Well, we already have a plan. It’s going to be season 9. Ali is going to come back to the Valley and start her own dojo, and it’s going to be a three-way fight for the soul of the Valley.”

Note: The final and third part of Season 6 of Cobra Kai will premiere on February 13 on Netflix. No word on if Shue will reappear for the finale.