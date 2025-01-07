Jessica Alba Stuns in Shirtless Romper, Fishnets, “With a Bang”

When not filming a movie, promoting The Honest Company products or raising money for Baby2Baby, Hollywood star Jessica Alba (Trigger Warning, Fantastic Four, Sin City) is often modeling.

As seen in the stunning photos below, the brunette beauty graces the new issue of fashion lifestyle magazine Numero Netherlands — and in a shirtless short romper and red fishnets.

When photographer Veronica Sams shared the glamorous pics — be sure to swipe — she wrote: “Starting off the New Year with a bang.”

Get ready to see more of Alba: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming sports movie Maserati: The Brothers with Michele Morrone and Lorenzo de Moor as the titular characters.

The movie tells the story of the Maserati family’s journey “from its founding in 1914 to becoming a renowned Italian luxury car manufacturer, alongside rivals Ferrari and Lamborghini.” Bonus: Sir Anthony Hopkins and Andy Garcia co-star.

Maserati: The Brothers, which was filmed in Italy (see Alba’s photos from Rome, below) but is in English and directed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco (Crash), is expected to be released in theaters later in the year.

Alba is excited for 2025, as she wrote with the 2024 “wrap-up” video below, “cheers to 2025 and even more love to come! Let’s goooo!”