RFK Jr’s Wife Cheryl Hines Flaunts Strapless Corset Dress, ‘First Lady of MAHA’

Hollywood star Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm, RV, The Ugly Truth, Waitress) is no stranger to the spotlight due to her career and her 10-year marriage to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., President Donald Trump‘s pick for U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

When Hines shared the photos below, of her in a strapless metallic-colored corset gown with Kennedy (in a dark green tuxedo), she captioned the series: “Oh what a night. The MAHA ball in DC was sooooo fun!” (MAHA, a takeoff on MAGA, stands for Make America Healthy Again.)

Hines thanked fashion designer Romona Keveža for the “Platinum Silk Lame Chiffon gown, featuring a draped sweetheart neckline with a softly draped bodice and couture draped slim skirt.”

Hines also thanked jewelry design label Coady • Culha for the “gorgeous diamonds.” Her black clutch bag is by Roger Vivier. Kennedy’s tux is by designer Peyman Umay.

When not acting or campaigning with Kennedy, Hines is promoting her line of candles and body lotions called Hines + Young, as seen below on TikTok.

Hines’s fans are going wild over her new role as “First Lady of MAHA.” As one fan replied: “We LOVE you Mother MAHA!!”