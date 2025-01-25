Kate Moss Stuns in Unbuttoned Silk Mini Dress, “Good Choice”

Supermodel Kate Moss is turning heads in Paris this weekend in a partially unbuttoned silk mini dress.

When British tabloid magazine Hello shared the photos below, it reported: “Kate Moss proving once again why she’s the queen of effortless style! 👑✨ The supermodel stunned in a sleek silk dress paired with classic black heels and silver bangles at the Dior Homme Menswear show in Paris last night. Chic, timeless, and oh-so Kate.”

Get ready to see more of the petite blonde: she’s the face of Elisabetta Franchi’s Spring-Summer 2025 campaign.

With the photos above and below — of Moss in a black lace-up corset suit, the designer Franchi declared Moss as “a vision of bold femininity and seduction” and gives photo credit to Luigi & Iango.

When Franchi announced Moss as the face of her new collection, the Italian fashion designer wrote: “Kate Moss embodies the soul of Elisabetta Franchi’s Spring-Summer 2025 collection, where contrasts ignite a bold celebration of beauty, power, and timeless allure.”

Fans agree with Franchi; as one replied: “Good choice.”

The fashion brand Elisabetta Franchi is available in 78 countries through a distribution network of 85 single-brand stores in Milan, Dubai, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Lisbon, and

Athens, among others. The only US store is located in Bal Harbour, Florida.