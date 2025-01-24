Sage Steele Stuns in Plunging Dress with CEO, “Good Looking Couple”

Former ESPN TV personality Sage Steele, who campaigned for President Donald Trump with MAGA personalities including former race car driver Danica Patrick, former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and RNC co-chair Lara Trump, celebrated Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C. in a stunning green dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit — finishing off with gold open-toe stilettos.

With the photos below, Steele tagged Dave Barbuto, who appears to have been her date at more than one DC party.

Steele’s fans are going wild over the dress (“Green is your color”) and cheering the presumption that Barbuto is her new beau. As one replied: “Good lookin couple right there!” Fellow ‘Women for Trump’ surrogate Erin Elmore replied: “Hard launch” with fire emojis.

Barbuto, a former U.S. Army combat veteran, is the CEO of uBreakiFix, a chain of electronic repair shops which in 2019 was acquired by Asurion, a company based in Nashville, TN, that provides insurance for smartphones, tablets, consumer electronics, appliances, satellite receivers and jewelry.

Note: Steele was married to Jonathan Bailey for 20 years before they divorced in 2019. They share three children — two daughters and one son. According to Barbuto’s Instagram account, which is private, he is the father of two children.