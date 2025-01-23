Leslie Bibb Stuns in Plunging Red Dress, Unpacking ‘The White Lotus’

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Leslie Bibb (Iron Man, Palm Royale, American Housewife). After turning heads on the red carpet promoting her new film, Clint Eastwood‘s court room drama Juror No. 2, the blonde beauty is now making fans smile on the February cover of Modern Luxury magazine.

As seen below, Bibb stuns in a sparkly red dress with a plunging neckline and a bounty of bling.

Bibb thanked the lifestyle magazine for “letting me begin to unpack @thewhitelotus experience…i am not sure i ever really will but thanks for opening pandora’s box…”

Bibb stars as “Kate” in the highly-anticipated Season 3 of Mike White‘s series The White Lotus with Parker Posey, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Walter Goggins, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, among others. Season 3 will be available to stream on February 16.

Bibb told Modern Luxury about The White Lotus: “It always starts with the murder, […] you start with the end, and then you go to the beginning—so from the jump, everybody knows how it will end. I think that’s such a clever way because then you’re so invested in ‘How did we get there?’ And then you go to the beginning when everybody arrives at this hotel […] The story is about friendship. It’s about spirituality. It’s about what you believe. It’s about intimacy—and also being OK with who you are.”

More than one fan replied: “Gorgeous.” Fellow actress Piper Perabo replied “Magical,” and her White Lotus co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote: “Love this.”