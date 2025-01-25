2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

RFK Jr’s VP Pick Nicole Shanahan Slams Mike Pence for “Attacks” and “Sinister Interests”

by in Daily Edition | January 25, 2025

Nicole Shanahan, Gage Skidmore , CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Billionaire Nicole Shanahan, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.‘s running mate in his 2024 independent presidential campaign, appeared this week on Megyn Kelly’s podcast, where she complained about President Donald Trump‘s former Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence is urging Senators to oppose the confirmation of Kennedy, Trump’s nominee for U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Pence’s main beef with Kennedy isn’t Kennedy’s controversial position on vaccines — a critical point of contention for many — but rather what he characterizes as Kennedy’s wavering stance on abortion, which Pence and his conservative group Advancing American Freedom (AAF), staunchly oppose.

AAF wrote in a statement to Senators: “We strongly encourage you to reject the nomination of any pro-abortion nominees to serve at HHS.”

With the clip below, Shanahan sent a message to Pence: “I say this with all due respect for you as a person and for the office you once held, but I believe your recent attacks against Bobby are deeply misguided. I’m not suggesting you’ve *knowingly* aligned yourself with sinister interests, but I do urge you to reevaluate your motives and the voices of the people who are in your ear.”

Shanahan said when she first heard of Pence’s campaign against Kennedy, she was surprised and said: “When I hear that, I hear, well Big Pharma and Big Telecom, Big Tech, is, you know, in his pocket. That’s what a hear.”