RFK Jr’s VP Pick Nicole Shanahan Slams Mike Pence for “Attacks” and “Sinister Interests”

Billionaire Nicole Shanahan, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.‘s running mate in his 2024 independent presidential campaign, appeared this week on Megyn Kelly’s podcast, where she complained about President Donald Trump‘s former Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence is urging Senators to oppose the confirmation of Kennedy, Trump’s nominee for U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Pence’s main beef with Kennedy isn’t Kennedy’s controversial position on vaccines — a critical point of contention for many — but rather what he characterizes as Kennedy’s wavering stance on abortion, which Pence and his conservative group Advancing American Freedom (AAF), staunchly oppose.

AAF wrote in a statement to Senators: “We strongly encourage you to reject the nomination of any pro-abortion nominees to serve at HHS.”

As we welcome thousands of pro-lifers back to Washington for the annual March for Life, we celebrate the wins thus far.



The pro-life movement delivered the electoral victory for President Donald Trump. We must demand better than abortion-on-demand supporter RFK Jr. for HHS. pic.twitter.com/aAEMH46SRa — Advancing American Freedom (@AmericanFreedom) January 24, 2025

With the clip below, Shanahan sent a message to Pence: “I say this with all due respect for you as a person and for the office you once held, but I believe your recent attacks against Bobby are deeply misguided. I’m not suggesting you’ve *knowingly* aligned yourself with sinister interests, but I do urge you to reevaluate your motives and the voices of the people who are in your ear.”

Shanahan said when she first heard of Pence’s campaign against Kennedy, she was surprised and said: “When I hear that, I hear, well Big Pharma and Big Telecom, Big Tech, is, you know, in his pocket. That’s what a hear.”