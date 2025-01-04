Nicole Kidman Stuns in Black Lace Lingerie, “Owning Her Sexuality”

The 36th Palm Springs International Film Awards kicked off the 2025 awards season on Friday at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, California.

As seen below, dozens of Hollywood celebrities (who are rumored to be Oscar contenders) turned heads on the red carpet including the cast of Emilia Perez — Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Jacques Audiard, Édgar Ramírez, Karla Sofía Gascón — Nightbitch star Amy Adams, A Complete Unknown star Timothée Chalamet, Maria star Angelina Jolie, and Nicole Kidman, star of the erotic thriller Babygirl.

Swipe the photos below to see Kieran Culkin and Sharon Stone posing together, Andrew Garfield and Adrien Brody, and the cast of the Amazon Prime movie Conclave — Stanley Tucci, Carlos Diehz, Isabella Rossellini, Lucian Msamati, Ralph Fiennes and John Lithgow — pose backstage with their awards.

Kidman is also kicking off the New Year by gracing the cover of W magazine. As seen below, the strawberry blonde struck a provocative pose in black lace undies, a garter belt and hosiery. Swipe the series below to see Kidman in another provocative pose (with her legs open) in the backseat of a limousine.

Some fans are upset by Kidman’s provocative photo shoot (“Gawd. How embarrassing” and “Nicole? WTF are you doing? Come on babe!”) while others are defending the Oscar winner with comments including “It’s amazing how many people are threatened by a beautiful middle aged woman owning her sexuality.”

In Babygirl, Kidman plays the protagonist, a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with a much younger intern (Harris Dickinson). Trailer above.

Kidman told W about her Babygirl role: “It captivated me; it didn’t scare me.” She added, “Yes, there’s sex, but it’s existential.”