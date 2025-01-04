Matt Gaetz Asks George Santos for Advice, “Help Me”

Former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who was President-elect Donald Trump‘s first choice for Attorney General before a looming House Ethics Committee investigation helped scuttle his nomination, launched his new talk show on One America News this week. (Gaetz resigned from Congress immediately after Trump selected him.)

On his new show, Gaetz welcomed former U.S. Representative George Santos (R-NY) who was expelled from Congress in December 2023 following an investigation by the House Ethics Committee and a federal indictment. (Santos pleaded guilty to identity theft and wire fraud in August 2024.)

As seen in the clip below, while complaining about media “focusing on makeup, not what matters,” Gaetz asked Santos: “What was going on with my makeup? Help me. Give me advice.”

Santos smiled and said, “Matt Gaetz, let me tell you something, highlighter is not for you. Stop highlighting the center of your face.” Gaetz responded dramatically by letting his head drop.

Santos points to his own face and says: “Look at the flawlessness of my skin. No highlighter needed,” and then plugged a “double wear foundation” product by cosmetic giant Estee Lauder.

Santos added with a laugh, “Ambassador Ron Lauder would love to see that we’re advertising his products but it’s definitely the best thing for us to use, so that we look normal.”

Note: The cosmetics heir Lauder, the former U.S. Ambassador to Austria during the Reagan administration (1986-1987), is a longtime Republican and has donated to the campaigns of President-elect Donald Trump. The billionaire reportedly pitched the idea to Trump to buy Greenland in 2019 from Denmark.