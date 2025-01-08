Kathryn Newton Stuns in Sexy “Sunset” Mini Dress, Stilettos

Hollywood movie star Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Big Little Lies, Lisa Frankenstein) posed in a stunning sleeveless “sunset” sequin mini dress by fashion designer Carolina Herrera — with shiny pointed toe stilettos and one of her three white French poodles.

The blonde beauty captioned the fun photo series: “I really love this dress.”

Newton wore a similar design by Herrera — albeit a strapless maxi dress in baby blue — as seen below, and asked her fans to choose “option 1 or 2.”

Her fans are going wild over both and find having to choose one over the other “impossible” because “you look incredible in both.”

Get ready to see more of Newton: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming neo-noir thriller Lips Like Sugar with Owen Wilson (Wedding Crashers), Sasha Calle (The Flash), and Natural Born Killers co-stars Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis.

Wilson and Harrelson play homicide cops in LA during the Olympics when a teenage girl (Calle) disappears. Lewis plays the girl’s Hollywood obsessed mother. Newton plays the girl’s friend. Bonus: Erin Moriarty of The Boys co-stars, too.