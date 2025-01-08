Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Bikini Pics with Nick Jonas at AirBnB Mansion

Hollywood power couple Priyanka Chopra (The Citadel, Quantico, Baywatch) and Nick Jonas (The Jonas Brothers, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Camp Rock) and their family welcomed the New Year in Turks & Caicos. As seen in the stunning bikini photos below, the Chopra Jonas crew had an entire beach mansion to themselves thanks to AirBnB CEO Brian Chesky.

Chopra captioned the fun family photos: “Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy ,in happiness and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family.”

As seen below, they spent Christmas at home and in matching pajamas.

Get ready to see more of Chopra: she will appear next in the upcoming swashbuckler The Bluff, in which she plays a Caribbean woman who “gets her secret past revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers.”

She’s also joined the cast of the upcoming action comedy Heads of State with The Suicide Squad co-stars Idris Elba and John Cena, and Carla Gugino. Bonus: Jack Quaid (The Boys, Scream) and Stephen Root (Office Hours, News Radio) co-star, too.

Jonas also continues to pursue his acting career: he stars in the upcoming musical comedy Power Ballad with Paul Rudd. It’s about a “past his prime” wedding singer (Rudd) and a rock star (Jonas), and “the song that comes between them.”