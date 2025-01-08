Lindsey Vonn Stuns in Tiny Pink Bikini, “Defrosting”

American Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn announced her retirement in 2019 citing injuries — but five years later in November, after a full recovery from getting a new knee, the 40-year-old star athlete announced that she’s returning to competitive skiing.

In December, Vonn made her comeback to the World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, finishing 14th in the Super-G — her ultimate goal is to make the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

She told BBC Eurosport: “I felt really good, there’s definitely a lot I have left to give.” She added: “It feels so good to have the nerves, to have the butterflies, to have the adrenaline, and to push yourself.”

After the World Cup race, Vonn got back in the sun and slipped into a sunset-colored bikini. She captioned the photos below: “Defrosting.” Swipe to see Vonn wearing that bikini without straps.

Vonn’s fans are showering her with praise, as one replied: “In the mountains or at the seaside you are always the most beautiful!” Vonn added with the photos above, “No starfish were harmed in the making of this post” with a winking emoji.