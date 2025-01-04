Cynthia Erivo Stuns in Navel-Plunging Dress, “Dazzling”

Wicked movie co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo turned heads at the 36th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in California on Friday. As seen below, Grande wowed in a strapless white gown with a dramatic skirt by Louis Vuitton and with fellow Hollywood star Nicole Kidman, who’s promoting her erotic thriller Babygirl, in a mermaid-esque corset and skirt by Loewe.

Erivo stunned in a form-fitting black dress with a navel-plunging neckline and elongated white collar and lapel…

…and flaunted her signature highly decorated nails. As one fan said of the Wicked star, “dazzling.”

Swipe the red carpet photos below to see more photos from the Palm Springs International Film Festival which honored the cast of the musical movie Emilia Perez — Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Jacques Audiard, Édgar Ramírez, and Karla Sofía Gascón — and the cast of the Amazon Prime movie about the Roman Catholic papacy Conclave — Stanley Tucci, Carlos Diehz, Isabella Rossellini, Lucian Msamati, Ralph Fiennes and John Lithgow, among others.