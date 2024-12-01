Sharon Stone “Makes Statement” in Plunging Corset Dress

Hollywood movie star Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct, Casino, The Quick and the Dead) turned heads at the Torino Film Festival in Italy this weekend in a stunning strapless red corset dress with a plunging neckline.

The designer of the couture gown, Tony Ward, wrote with the red carpet photos below: “Sharon Stone making a statement…in a cherry wood red mosaic dress with a trailing cape crafted from 3,000 silk organza flowers from the latest Couture collection.”

Stone’s fans are going wild over the fashion-forward look, including one who replied: “Sexy as usual.”

Get ready to see more of Stone: the Oscar nominee stars in the upcoming dark comedy thriller Nobody 2 with Bob Odenkirk (Better Caul Saul), who reprises his role as suburban dad Hutch Mansell, a former lethal assassin, for the sequel.

Bonus: Connie Nielsen (Gladiator, Wonder Woman), Christopher Lloyd (Taxi, Back to the Future) and Colin Hanks (Life in Pieces) co-star, too. Nobody 2 is scheduled to be released in theaters on August 15, 2025.

Stone is also filming the comedy In Memoriam with Marc Maron, Judy Greer, Justin Long, and Odenkirk’s Better Call Saul co-star Michael McKean.

Maron plays a veteran Hollywood actor who, after receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis, “becomes obsessed with securing a spot in the Academy Awards ‘In Memoriam’ montage.” Rob Burnett, longtime producer of Late Show with David Letterman, wrote the script and directs.