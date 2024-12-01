Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Contends with Mystery “Beautiful Red Head” at Debutante Ball

Hello magazine is sharing “the most glamorous, exclusive photos” from the rehearsal of the the annual Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, France.

As seen below, among the 19 young women making their social debuts is Apple Martin, daughter of Hollywood movie star Gwyneth Paltrow (Shakespeare in Love) and Coldplay star Chris Martin.

Apple Martin, on the left of the staircase, is in the strapless baby blue gown with a black bow at the waist (by Valentino, 2025 spring collection).

Martin isn’t the only daughter of a famous actress at the ball: Sophie Tei Naaki Lee Kodjoe, daughter of And Just Like That actress Nicole Ari Parker and Station 19 actor Boris Kodjoe, is on the lower right in a strapless plum dress with applique flowers by Oscar de la Renta.

But the stars must contend with lesser known debutantes, too, for attention. Most of the complimentary comments are about the young woman to the left of Martin. As one replied: “The beautiful red head’s dress is stunning!”

Another chimed in: “Why, when you go to the link are only 18 of the 19 young women featured? I think the red head’s dress is the most stunning, but she’s missing from the article. If it were me, I’d also find that mortifying to be left out.”

For some strange reason, the redhead is the only one of the 19 debutantes not featured in the article.

The mystery redhead is an American and the daughter of a San Francisco private equity fortune, Peyton Spaht, and that dress is Dolce & Gabbana.