Cate Blanchett Wows in Navel-Plunging Bodysuit

Hollywood movie star Cate Blanchett (Elizabeth, The Aviator, Notes on a Scandal, Carol, Tár) is turning heads again in London. As seen below on the red carpet, the blonde beauty struck a pose in a stunning navel-plunging bodysuit with a herringbone plaid suit (by Louis Vuitton) and black pointed-toe stilettos.

Hello UK magazine captioned the photos: “When it comes to power dressing, Cate Blanchett knows how to rock a suit. The award-winning actress attended the Vogue: Inventing the Runway special premiere alongside Sir Nicholas Hunter and Anna Wintour.”

[Vogue: Inventing the Runway is an exhibition “exploring the history of the modern runway show” at London’s Lighthouse gallery.]

Fans of Blanchett are applauding her fashion-forward ensemble (“she’s a super babe”) and dissing the look of Wintour who posed in her signature black sunglasses, pageboy haircut and a bright blue oversized trench coat atop a blue floral maxi dress (“she’s looking outdated!”).

It’s not the first time Blanchett turned heads in a navel-plunging Louis Vuitton ensemble as seen below at the premiere of Rumours.

Get ready to see more of Blanchett: the two-time Oscar winner will appear next on the big screen in Black Bag, a spy drama from filmmaker Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s Eleven, Traffic), with Michael Fassbender (Inglourious Basterds), Marisa Abela (Amy Winehouse in the biopic Back to Black), and former 007 James Bond portrayer Pierce Brosnan. Black Bag is scheduled for a March 2025 release.