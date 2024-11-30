Ex-Trump Spokeswoman Turns Heads in Plunging Bodycon Dress with Playboy Model

As President-elect Donald Trump chooses his cabinet members and others who will hold important positions in his administration, many have noted that he proceeds as if he is operating “central casting” — selecting individuals who, in his mind, look the part. (Trump himself has used the phrase as a compliment in the past, saying of people he admires that they look as if they are out of “central casting.”)

Trump had the same tendencies during his first term in the Oval Office — no surprise perhaps, as he first gained widespread national attention as a reality TV star known for his catchphrase, “You’re fired.” Indeed, during his first administration, Trump hired The Apprentice star Omarosa to be the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison in January 2017. (White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, not Trump, told Omarosa “you’re fired” that December.)

[Note: Both Omarosa and Kelly became vocal critics of Trump especially during his 2024 presidential campaign.]

Going back to her entertainment roots, this holiday weekend Omarosa is turning heads in a plunging red bodycon dress at the Reality TV Awards, a ceremony that celebrates the stars, shows and “unforgettable moments that kept us glued to our screens this year!”

As seen above and below, Omarosa spent time with fellow Reality TV Awards presenter Kendra Wilkinson, who launched her reality TV career as one of Playboy publisher Hugh Hefner‘s girlfriends on the E! reality television series The Girls Next Door (2005–2009), which was filmed at the Playboy Mansion.

Wilkinson later starred in the spin-off series Kendra (2009-2011) and Kendra on Top (2012-2017), with her then-husband, NFL tight end Hank Baskett (Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings).

Note: When not promoting her next reality show (she and Dancing with the Stars pro Val are roommates!), Omarosa continues to speak out against Trump, whom she refers to as “a reality TV president,” as seen below on the red carpet.

When asked about Trump’s cabinet nominees, Omarosa said: “Donald Trump’s cabinet picks are like a Bachelor giving out roses but all the roses are poisonous. They can kill you.” She added, “That’s what it’s like, it’s like watching an episode of The Bachelor, White House version.”