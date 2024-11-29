Trump’s Ex-Wife Turns Heads in Plunging Lace Dress in NYC

Marla Maples, the ex-wife of President-elect Donald Trump, was in New York City this week and turning heads in a gold satin cami dress with sheer lace trim. As seen below, Maples (the mother of Trump’s fourth child, Tiffany Trump) connected with Grammy Award winning singer Macy Gray at an event for the nonprofit organization Centrepoint UK.

Swipe the photos below to see a full-length view of Maples fashionable ensemble — she wore dress with a pair of white knee-high stiletto boots and white coat.

Maples wrote with photos above: “Love connecting with the incredible @CentrepointUK team in New York City, who are working tirelessly to end youth homelessness and bring hope to so many lives. They were here to launch their American initiative.”

She added: “The highlight of the night was definitely spending time again with the one and only Macy Gray—such a soulful and authentic spirit.”

The event, which was held at the chic downtown Kyu Restaurant, was to launch the organization’s American arm, American Friends of Centrepoint (AFOCP).

It’s not the first time Maples turned heads in Manhattan and in a golden satin dress, as seen below with Daniel del Valle, Former Ambassador and Permanent Observer of the International Youth Organization to the United Nations, at the Annual Investiture Cocktail Reception and Dinner of the Sovereign Order of Malta.

With the photos below, Maples reported that she celebrated Trump’s election win with him and the whole family and “Elon Musk; Robert Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Cheryl, along with son, Finn; filmmaker Mikki Willis and his wife, Nadia; the legendary Jon Voight; Dana White.”

In her post, Maples expressed sympathy for those she thinks were “misled” about Trump’s intentions and values, and also reveals her hope that those who voted against him will now see the light. While some in the comments welcomed Maples’ way of thinking, she also received harsh blowback with accusations that she’s been “drinking the kool aid.” As one wrote, “Unite our nation and restore the values of our forefathers … are you serious?”