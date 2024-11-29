Nina Dobrev Stuns in Push-Up Corset, Skintight Leopard Pants

Actress Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries, The Perks of Being a Wallflower) has been turning heads everywhere she goes, including, this week, the F1 race. As seen below, the star had great seats at the race track, where she flaunted a bright red mini dress and long leather coat and stiletto boots.

As seen below, the brunette beauty also stunned in a black leather corset suit by fashion label A.L.C., whose tagline is: “For the attention-grabbing, never seeking, woman.”

Dobrev’s fans and famous friends are going wild over all the looks especially the fashion-forward ensemble below — a strapless lace-up corset with skintight leopard-print pants (by Roberto Cavalli). Supermodel Kelsey Merritt (Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition) replied: “hot,” and more than one replied, “gorgeous” and “Glamorous.”

Get ready to see more of Dobrev: she’s promoting her new film, the murder mystery comedy Reunion. “Snowbound at their high school reunion, former classmates uncover a murder and scramble to identify the killer among them before they’re all iced out for good.” Lil Rey Howery, Billy Magnussen, Jillian Bell, and Jamie Chung co-star. Trailer below.