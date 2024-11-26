Lacey Chabert Shocks Fans with Animated Characters She Voiced, “Wait! What?!”

Hollywood star Lacey Chabert — who’s best known for her role as Gretchen in the cult classic teen movie Mean Girls with Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried — has since become “the Queen of Hallmark” starring in 38 movies on the Hallmark Channel.

Chabert is also entertaining her millions of followers on social media, where she recently revealed that she’s the voice of two famous animated characters. As seen in the TikTok video below, Chabert says he had “such a fun time playing Zeta on Shimmer and Shine!”

Her fans are going wild over the news. As one replied: “The Lacey Lore is SO VAST!” Another chimed in with disbelief: “my kids watched that show…how amazing…thanks for sharing.” [Note: The Nick Jr. show ended in 2020.]

When Chabert revealed that she also voiced the character of Eliza Thornberry of the Nickelodeon series The Wild Thornberries (from 1998 to 2004), one loyal fan replied: “Hold up! Gretchen Wieners was Eliza Thornberry?! So awesome!” with two mind-exploding emojis.

Get ready to see more of Chabert: her new Hallmark movie, The Christmas Quest, will premiere on Sunday, December 1.

As seen in the trailer above, Chabert plays an archaeologist who searches for legendary treasure in Iceland during Christmas with her ex-husband (Kristoffer Polaha), a Norse language expert. According to Hallmark Channel, “the pair find themselves swept into a thrilling adventure as they race to keep it from falling into the wrong hands.” And yes, they really did film in Iceland.