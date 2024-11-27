Grace VanderWaal Stuns in Sheer Lingerie Mini Dress, “Gorgeous”

Singer/songwriter Grace VanderWaal became a household name at the age of 12 when she won Season 11 of America’s Got Talent and released her debut EP, Perfectly Imperfect, with AGT judge Simon Cowell‘s record label Syco Music.

Since then VanderWall has toured with Imagine Dragons and Florence and the Machine and launched her acting career in 2020 when she starred in the Disney+ musical film Stargirl (and in the 2022 sequel Hollywood Stargirl).

This week the 20-year-old star turned heads at the Grammy Museum in a stunning sheer black lace mini dress (by fashion label Bode) — accentuated with a pair of red stilettos by Yves Saint Laurent.

It’s not the first time VanderWaal has modeled a sheer lingerie mini dress, as seen below in 2023.

Note: VanderWaal made her debut on the big screen in Francis Ford Coppola‘s film Megalopolis as Vesta Sweetwater and performs the song, “My Pledge.”

As seen above and below, she turned heads on the red carpet at the Megalopolis premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival — with Coppola and her co-stars Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel — in a stunning, custom-made backless corset dress (made by Liam Wilson Mackenzie).