Ariana Madix Turns Heads in China, Leaves Vanderpump Rules “Breathless”

Bravo announced this week that the entire cast of its popular reality series Vanderpump Rules will be replaced.

Ariana Madix reacted to the news by sharing a scrapbook of photo memories on Instagram and wrote: “i was up til 4am looking for all the right pics and the right words, but there’s no post or caption that could ever encapsulate everything.”

Madix thanked the network, the matriarch of the series, Lisa Vanderpump, the crew, and the fans who have been loyal to the show over the past 10 years. Madix referred to the show as “an incredible cultural phenomenon.”

Her co-stars are chiming in with agreement. Kristen Doute replied: “i am so grateful because without it, would we have found each other?! cheers to the memories and making new ones.”

Scheana replied: “We had an incredible run! Couldn’t have done it without you! 💖💖💖 i love you!!”

Madix also revealed that she’s now “feeling at peace with closing this chapter and i’m excited for everything that is to come.” Based on the new photos below, taken at the Great Wall of China, Madix will continue to model.

With the stunning photos above (she’s modeling the Amina belted leather coat in Python by Parisian fashion house Nour Hammour), Madix gave a shout out to celebrity hairstylist Alyas Pace who “goes to *great* lengths to give me the best cut, color, and extensions every time 🙂‍↔️ now i just have to learn to style it.”

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney responded to the photos taken at the UNESCO World Heritage Site: “I just had to catch my breath.” Another fan replied: “I gasped audibly. This color and style looks amazing on you.”