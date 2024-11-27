Ciara Stuns in Plunging Swimsuit, “Beautiful from Head to Toe”

When not on a football field, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers) spends time with his wife of eight years, singer, supermodel and Hollywood star Ciara (Nettie in the 2023 movie The Color Purple).

As seen below the power couple enjoyed a date night at a restaurant this week, and with their shirts unbuttoned.

After their date night, Ciara posed on a bicycle in bare feet and a white bikini top under a black swimsuit and sarong. She captioned the photos and video below: “The sun is always shinin.”

Ciara’s fans are going wild over the new pics. As one adoring fan replied: “I wanna look like Ciara when I grow up!! 😍😍And I’m older than her!!” Another wrote: “Beautiful from head to toe (literally) ❤️ Russel be in heaven.”

Get ready to see more of Ciara: she’s promoting her new single ‘Wassup’ with rapper Busta Rhymes (see and listen below), and she launched her new Cici clothing collection with fashion label Bebe.