Kesha Stuns in Strapless Corset Dress, Sparking Trash Bag Comparison

American pop star Kesha turned heads in Germany where she received the “Music Icon” award at Glamour’s Woman of the Year award ceremony.

As seen in the red carpet photos below, the singer/songwriter rocked an edgy all black corset crop top and hip-high slit skirt with a long train –and with a pair of dramatic spiked pointy toe black stilettos.

Glamour captioned the photos: “Kesha is still in her dark feminine era, and her latest look just proved.” Swipe to see her “statement” purse.

Note: The corset/skirt dress is reminiscent of the black “trash bag” mini dress she wore to the 2010 MTV Awards, which is on exhibit at the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland.

Swipe photos below to see Kesha vaping on the red carpet and attaching a phone to her shoe.

Kesha’s fans are going wild over the daring look and how it accentuates her legs. One replied: “Look at those legs!” while another chimed in, “Ok legs!”

Of course it’s not the first time Kesha has worn a provocative black fashion-forward ensemble that draws the eye to her toned legs, as seen below in New York City.

Get ready to see and hear more from Kesha: her new single Delusional will be released on Friday, November 29.

Kesha is promoting the upcoming song with the photo above, which has many fans disappointed. As one replied: “Kesha we love you pleaseeeee don’t resort to Ai. You’re known for your artistry, please don’t use a program that steals from other artists to promote your work.” Another chimed in, “Girl, a selfie would’ve been better than AI art.”