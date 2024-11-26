Christina Aguilera Struts in Strapless Corset Mini Dress in NYC, “Xtra Dirrty”

Mega pop star Christina Aguilera is turning heads in New York City this week. As seen below, the blonde beauty stunned in a strapless red hot corset mini dress with a plunging neckline — and finished the look with black fishnet stockings and a pair of stilettos.

Swipe the photos below to see Aguilera strut down the hotel hallway, enjoy a marTina, eat caviar, and bump into Martha Stewart at The Corner Store restaurant on West Broadway.

Aguilera’s fans are going wild over the provocative look and the NYC photos including the video of Xtina dropping an olive into her martini. As one fan replied: “Dirrrrrty how we like it,” another chimed in, “Xtra Dirrty.”

When the designer of that coat, Charlotte Simone, saw the photos of Aguilera wearing her work, she replied: “My teenage self is *SCREAMING* right now.”

Note: Fellow pop star goddess Katy Perry is also a fan of the chocolate colored coat (it’s called Donna), as seen below.

Note: While fans love seeing Aguilera painting the town red, they are also voicing their need for new music (“Slaytina😍😍 cannot wait for new music”), it’s been two years since she released her ninth album, the Spanish-language album Aguilera, in 2022.