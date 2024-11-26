Jana Kramer Stuns in Sheer Strapless Mini Dress Dress, “Hot Date”

Singer/actress Jana Kramer (One Tree Hill, Friday Night Lights, Entourage) turned heads at the Boot Barn x Wonderwest 2024 Fashion Show this week in Nashville in a stunning strapless sheer ruched bodice mini dress with a sweetheart neckline by Australian fashion brand Nookie. The dress is called “Thrill.”

Kramer captioned the photo below, with her handsome husband, professional soccer coach Allan Russell, “Hot date.”

Kramer’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photo. More than one replied, “You’re so hot” while The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jenn Fessler replied: “Gorgeous stunning couple!”

The power couple got married this year and Kramer’s video for her new song “Warrior” is essentially her wedding video. See below.

As an actress, Kramer had two movies released this year: the action thriller movie 72 Hours and the Lifetime movie, based on a true story, Gaslit by My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story.

But as Kramer recently explained on her podcast, doing social media ads is “what ultimately pays for a lot of things. And more than anything else that comes in. It’s just the reality with it. I’ve embraced it.”