Gemma Chan Stuns in Silk Cami Dress, Pearl Choker, “So Pretty”

Hollywood movie star Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians, Eternals, Don’t Worry Darling, Humans) is turning heads in London this week. As seen below, the actress wore a stunning silver silk cami dress (by fashion label Galvan) — with a beaded pearl choker and matching bracelet and ring to jewelry designer Tasaki’s 70th anniversary party.

Chan’s fans are going wild over the glamorous look. As one replied, “So pretty.”

Get ready to see more of Chan: she has two movies in the making including the thriller Josephine with Channing Tatum (Blink Twice, Magic Mike). Chan and Tatum play the parents of the titular character, an 8-year-old girl who, after witnessing a brutal attack in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, “is plunged into a maelstrom of fear and paranoia” and “acts out with increasing violence looking for any way to regain control of her own safety.”

The second film is a crime mystery, The Actor. André Holland (Moonlight, Selma, 42) plays the titular character, a New York actor who is beaten and left for dead in a small Midwestern town, circa 1950. “He loses his memory and finds himself stranded in a mysterious small town where he struggles to get back home and reclaim what he’s lost.”