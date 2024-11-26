Mischa Barton Stuns in Navel-Plunging Dress in NYC, “Beauty”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Mischa Barton (The O.C.). She’s reprising her role as Miranda Green in the new murder mystery, Murder at the Embassy.

In the upcoming sequel (Barton made her debut as Miranda Green in the 2023 movie Invitation to a Murder), Miranda is now a private investigator who leaves England to investigate a murder “perpetrated in the British Embassy in Cairo, where a top secret document was stolen” that threatens to “jeopardize both Buckingham Palace and the peace of the world.”

While not in her 1930s costumes, Barton is often turning heads in New York City in modern, fashion-forward ensembles — as seen below in an unbuttoned navel-plunging dress with a thigh-high slit. Barton’s former O.C. co-star Rachel Bilson replied, “Beauty” with a green heart emoji.

While Barton has clearly embraced her Miranda Green character, she isn’t shy about talking about her past — and what it was like playing the It-girl Marissa Cooper on The O.C., as heard below in her interview with Call Me Daddy.

Invitation to a Murder is scheduled for a February 2025 release.