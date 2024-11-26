Eva Mendes Reveals Newest Member of Family, “I’m Crazy About Her”

Retired Hollywood movie star Eva Mendes (Hitch, Fast & Furious film franchise), who shares two children with her husband, actor Ryan Gosling (Barbie, The Fall Guy, La La Land, The Notebook), wore a baby blue sweatsuit with white cowboy boots when she picked up the “newest member” of their family.

As seen in the video below, Mendes is referring to their new adopted dog, who goes by the name Magic. Mendes says the organization who arranged the adoption, California Doodle Rescues, was “amazing.”

Get ready to see more of Mendes and Magic: she promised there’s “More to come…I’m crazy about her and excited to share life with Magic with you.”

Get ready to see more of Gosling, too: the three-time Oscar nominee will appear next on the big screen in the sci-fi film Project Hail Mary. He plays the protagonist, a science teacher-turned-astronaut who tries to save Earth — and the human race — while alone in outer space.

Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us, Werewolves Within) and Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall, The Zone of Interest) co-star. Project Hail Mary, which is based on director Andy Weir’s novel of the same title, is scheduled for a March 2026 release.