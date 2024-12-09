Selma Blair Stuns in Strapless Plunging Black Velvet Dress

Hollywood movie star Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, Hellboy) turned heads in London at the British Fashion Council red carpet event this week. The platinum blonde reports that the evening was “tremendous” and thanked Completed Works for her fashion-forward accessories.

As seen below, Blair wore a stunning strapless black velvet dress with a plunging neckline, satin bow at the waist, and a dramatic train by Alessandra Rich.

Blair wrote to Complete Works: “I will celebrate you forevermore and love your pieces. To pieces!! This was my honor to be included and taken such good care of. Excellence.” Note: Blair’s white pearl necklace, earrings, bracelets and and rings.

Blair attended the ceremony with Anna Jewsbury (in the sheer white dress, above and below) the artistic director behind Completed Works, which was nominated for Accessories brand of the year at the Fashion Awards 2024.

The former Dancing with the Stars celebrity contestant is flaunting a new haircut, too. The platinum blonde added bangs to her chic bob. As seen in the video below shot at the airport, Blair reports that people say she looks just like musician Sia, who is known for hiding her eyes behind her long platinum straight bangs.