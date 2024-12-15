Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Oscar de la Renta Dress, “Looking Fit”

Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Citadel, Baywatch, Quantico) turned heads in Saudi Arabia this weekend at the 2024 Red Sea Film Festival. As seen below on the red carpet, the raven-haired beauty stunned in a silver strapless “origami rose bugle bead” gown with by Oscar de la Renta.

Swipe to see her date, pop star/actor Nick Jonas (Jumanji, Camp Rock) who wore a traditional double-breasted black tuxedo.

Chopra Jonas’s fans are going wild over the glamorous look and the star’s fit physique.

More than one replied: “Looking fit!” And her famous friends including Sharon Stone (Casino, Basic Instinct) and Jenna Dewan (The Rookie, Step Up) are showering Chopra Jonas with praise too — with applauding hands emojis and fire emojis.

Note: Celeb hairstylist Florian Hurel captioned the photos below: “INFINITE LONG HAIR TEXTURED.”

Get ready to see more of Chopra Jonas: she will appear next in the upcoming swashbuckler The Bluff. She plays the protagonist, a Caribbean woman who “gets her secret past revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers.”

Chopra Jonas has also joined the cast of the upcoming action comedy Heads of State with The Suicide Squad co-stars Idris Elba and John Cena, and Carla Gugino. Bonus: Jack Quaid (The Boys, Scream) and Stephen Root (Office Hours, News Radio) co-star, too.