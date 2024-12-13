Lili Reinhart Stuns in Tuxedo Mini Dress, Knee Highs, “Wow Wow Wow”

Former Riverdale star Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper) is turning heads this week in a stunning black velvet tuxedo jacket mini dress with satin lapels and knee-high stockings and stilettos. Swipe the photos below to see the bottom of that fashion-forward ensemble.

As one fan replied: “Wow wow wow.”

Reinhart captioned the series: “a classy evening with Brunello Cucinelli” and tagged the luxury Italian fashion label.

Reinhart joined other celebrities at the event including Oprah, Sharon Stone, Jon Hamm, Quinta Brunson, Kevin Costner, and her Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch, among others. Swipe below to see the other guests at the party in Los Angeles.

Get ready to see more of Reinhart: her new film Hal & Harper will make its premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in January. She and Cooper Raiff play siblings who “try to preserve their childhood even though their single father forces them to grow up too fast.”

Their father is played by four-time Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight, The Kids Are All Right, Hulk, You Can Count on Me).