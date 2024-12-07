Olivia Troye’s Lawyer Sends Kash Patel’s Lawyer Comical Photo, “Right Back at Ya”

Former White House national security official Olivia Troye, who spoke against President-elect Donald Trump‘s nomination of Kash Patel for FBI Director, received a letter from Patel’s lawyers threatening a defamation lawsuit and demanding a retraction.

Troye’s attorney, Mark Zaid, shared his response to the letter which includes a photo of a man in armor sticking out his tongue and with his thumbs in his ears from the comedy sketch show Monty Python.

My response for my client @OliviaTroye to President Trump's nominee for Director of the Federal Bureau Of Investigation (#FBI) #KashPatel's threat of a forthcoming defamation lawsuit.

Zaid wrote: “…to answer your specific question as to Ms. Troye’s intentions as to a retraction, I think Monty Python expresses it best:” Zaid signed the letter: “With best wishes, I remain, Sincerely.”

Note: Also in the brief letter, Zaid quoted an Italian proverb — a “lawsuit is a fruit-tree planted in a lawyer’s garden” — and added, “I can only imagine the number of apples and oranges in your backyard.” (Zaid cites H.L. Mencken’s 1946 ‘A New Dictionary of Quotations’ as a source for the proverb.)

When he shared a photo of the letter on X, Zaid added the hashtag #RightBackAtYa.

Never Trumper conservative political commentator Charlie Sykes replied to Zaid’s letter: “One of the great moments in legal history,” and former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) replied, “Amazing!” Both Republicans endorsed and voted for Vice President Kamala Harris.

So, yes, pretty clever.

Former United States Assistant Attorney General Jeff Clark (who allegedly helped Trump try to overturn the 2020 presidential election) replied to Zaid: “Mark Zaid thinks he’s being oh so clever by putting a Monty Python picture in his letter responding to a demanded retraction by Jesse Binnall, lawyer for Kash Pate, of statements made against Kash by Olivia Troye.”

Zaid replied: “At least I still have my law license and haven’t been indicted. So, yes, pretty clever.”