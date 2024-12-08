Marco Rubio Chairs NRA Sponsored Inaugural Ball, “Killing It”

President-elect Donald Trump‘s nominee for Secretary of State, Republican Florida Senator Marco Rubio, has been named an honorary chair of the Official Hispanic Inaugural Ball which will be held on Saturday, January 18 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The nonprofit organization behind the event Bienvenido reported this weekend that political pundit Kimberly Guilfoyle (fiancée of Donald Trump, Jr.) has joined the list of MAGA supporters as an honorary co-chair and that the organization is “thrilled” to welcome the NRA as a sponsor.

Gabriela Berrospi, founder of Latino Wall Street (which is also a sponsor of the ball), replied to Bienvenido’s announcement about the NRA with the phrase, “Killing it.”

Below is a photo of Berrospi with Trump and her husband Tony Delago, who describes himself Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s former “Hispanic Director.”

Note: In June, during an interview with Noticias Telemundo, in Spanish, Rubio downplayed Trump’s comments about immigrants “poisoning the blood” of the U.S.

According to an English translation provided by the network, Rubio replied:

“To begin with, I think he speaks that way and in that manner. There’ve been Hispanics in his Cabinet, or rather, on his staff. As the press mentions, he’s considering one as his vice presidential running mate. He’s had very strong ties to the community. Second, it’s a mistake to think that the immigration that’s coming into this country is only from Latin America. It’s from all over the world. I believe that when he speaks that way, what he’s saying is that this is a danger to the country.”

The other honorary co-chairs of the Hispanic Inaugural Ball are Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Senate-elect Bernie Moreno, and Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue.