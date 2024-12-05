Lily Collins Stuns in Plunging Sheer Corset Dress, “Va-va-voom!”

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins is turning heads on the red carpet in London this week with her husband, filmmaker Charlie McDowell (The One I Love, Summer Book).

As seen below at the Devil Wears Prada charity event (in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation), the brunette beauty dazzled in a sparkly and sheer nude-colored corset dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit (by Vivienne Westwood) and a pair of matching ankle-strap stilettos.

Collins wrote with the photos: “No better way to spend a night off than celebrating more fantastic West End theatre for a cause. An absolutely stunning show and stellar cast…”

Collins’s fans are going wild over the glamorous look. As celebrity stylist Fiona Stiles wrote: “Va-va-voom!” And Samantha McMillen responded: “Perfect everything.”

Actresses Sarah Hyland wrote: “Drop dead GORGEOUS” and Elizabeth Berkley and Isla Fisher both dropped a series of red heart emojis.

Collins’s Emily in Paris co-star Ashley Park replied: “Literally a GODDESS 😍😍 you look incredible in this!!”