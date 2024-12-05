Keira Knightley Is All Smiles in Black Patent Leather Dress

English celebrity tabloid magazine Hello reports that Hollywood movie star Keira Knightley (Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl) “couldn’t wipe the smile off her face as she met fans and posed on the red carpet at the Black Doves season one premiere in London.”

As seen in the video below, the brunette beauty stunned in a black patent leather dress with a sheer skirt and peek-a-boo sandals.

Note: Knightley did give her smile a break for at least one shot on the red carpet, as seen below. Be sure to swipe to see her with her Black Doves co-stars.

In the Netflix series, Knightley plays the protagonist, single mom Helen, who falls in love with a man who has no idea that she’s spy.

When her lover falls victim to the dangerous London underworld, Helen seeks revenge and her boss (Sarah Lancashire) calls in another spy, Sam (Ben Whishaw), to keep her alive. Black Doves premieres December 5; trailer below.

Get ready to see more of Knightley: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming horror movie The Woman in Cabin 10 with Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham.

It’s about a travel writer who “stumbles upon a gruesome secret while traveling aboard a luxury cruise ship.”

Guy Pearce (L.A. Confidential, Memento, The Hurt Locker) and Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) co-star.