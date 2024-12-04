Wynonna Judd Stuns in Makeup-Free Photo, Martina McBride Approves

Country music legend Wynonna Judd is known for her stage presence, with a dynamic look that includes her long bright red hair and plenty of makeup — including long eyelashes.

Judd surprised fans this week when she shared the photo below, of her in her kitchen without makeup, and with her long hair pulled back in a ponytail while seasoning a lot of meat and taking a sip of red wine.

Judd captioned the photo series: “Thanksgiving prep! 🍷 Since our children are grown with spouses and families of their own, I always host my Thanksgiving on an alternative day so we can ALL be together. On the menu tomorrow…. Sous vide beef tenderloin!”

Judd’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos, her selection of meat for the holidays, and her reported weight loss. As one replied: “I believe she’s made a wise decision and went full carnivore! That’s where the weight loss happened! Looks fantastic on her.”

Fellow country music star Martina McBride replied: “Love this!” [McBride and Judd have performed together several times including as part of The Judds’ Final Tour and in a tribute to Loretta Lynn.]

Members of Judd’s fan club are also excited about Judd’s first-ever “12 Days of Giveaways.” Every day she’s giving out a different prize including a “meet and greet,” a Zoom call, merch, and signed memorabilia.