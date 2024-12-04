‘Top Gun’ Star Monica Barbaro Stuns in Sheer Lace Dress with Timothee Chalamet

Hollywood star Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick, FUBAR) turned heads on the red carpet at the 2024 Gotham Awards in New York City.

As seen in the video below, Barbaro stunned in a strapless sheer nude-colored lace dress with a sweetheart neckline and bell sleeves (by Rodarte), standing close to her co-star Timothee Chalamet, who plays music legend Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown.(Chalamet also sings in the film.)

In A Complete Unknown (the title comes from a line in Dylan’s famous “Like a Rolling Stone”), Barbaro plays Joan Baez. Elle Fanning plays Dylan’s girlfriend at the time (in the mid 1960s) Sylvie Russo. Boyd Holbrook (on the other side of Barbaro) plays the legendary Johnny Cash. Edward Norton (who was missing from the Gotham Awards ceremony) plays folk music icon Pete Seeger. Trailer below.

Get ready to see more of Barbaro: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming movie Crime 101, which follows a detective who tries to track down a jewel thief adhering to the Crime 101 rules — a strict set of guidelines for the perfect heist. It’s based on the short story of the same title by Don Winslow. Halle Berry, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Barry Keough (The Banshees of Inisherin) star.