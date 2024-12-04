Zoe Kravitz Stuns in Strapless Gown and Braids, “I Need My Hair Like That”

Hollywood movie star Zoe Kravitz (Blink Twice, The Batman, Mad Max: Fury Road, Big Little Lies) turned heads on the red carpet at the 2024 Gotham Awards in New York City.

As seen below with the cast of The Piano Lesson, Kravitz stunned in a purple strapless gown with a plunging back and long braids. (Note: Kravitz is not in the film.)

Kravitz’s fans and famous friends are going wild over her glamorous colorful look, including Marvel Cinematic Universe star Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) who replied: “Wow.”

And more than one noted Kravitz’s long braids. As one fan replied: “”These braids are fresh” and another chimed in “I need my hair to look like this.”

Note: Kravitz often wears all-black ensembles with slicked back hair when modeling for Yves Saint Laurent, as seen below.

Get ready to see more of Kravitz: She’s reprising her role as Bonnie in the upcoming third season of HBO’s Big Little Lies with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley, which will premiere in 2025.