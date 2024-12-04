Angelina Jolie Reveals the Only Award She Has on Display in Her Home

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has won several awards throughout her career, including an Academy Award (Girl, Interrupted), a Tony Award, and three Golden Globe Awards (Girl, Interrupted, Gia, George Wallace).

On Tuesday, Jolie won another award at the Gotham Awards, the Performer Tribute for her role as opera singer Maria Callas in the Netflix biopic Maria.

After she received the Performer Tribute award, a red carpet Access Hollywood reporter congratulated Jolie and asked “Where is this going in the Jolie household?”

Jolie smiled and replied: “I never put awards out.” She added, “I never wanted it to be a focus in my house.”

The question prompted Jolie to reveal that she does have “a broken little statue that my kids made when I didn’t win something once.”

The children were young at the time, in 2015, when Jolie was nominated for a Critics Choice Award as a director for the film Unbroken.

Get ready to see more of Jolie: she will reprise her role as Maleficent for the third installment of the fantastic action film franchise. She will also star in the upcoming drama Stitches, as an American filmmaker named Maxine who arrives in Paris for Fashion Week “on a life-and-death journey, facing challenges and self-discovery.”