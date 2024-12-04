Lara Trump Dances in Argentina with President Javier Milei, “Surreal”

The American Conservative Union (ACU) has been hosting the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in the U.S. since 1974, when California Governor Ronald Reagan gave the inaugural keynote speech.

Since the first Trump administration, CPAC has expanded its conferences globally — Australia was the first foreign nation to hold a CPAC event in 2019. Brazil, Hungary, Japan, Mexico and South Korea have also hosted CPACs.

On Tuesday, Argentinian President Javier Milei addressed the CPAC in Buenos Aires, which was held at the Hilton Hotel.

Con Matt y Mercedes Schlapp como anfitriones, la gala de CPAC Argentina arrancó a pleno. pic.twitter.com/86A309ROda — CPAC Argentina (@CPACArg) December 4, 2024

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump‘s daughter-in-law, RNC co-chair Lara Trump, also spoke at the event, as did Arizona political figure Kari Lake, Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire, and ACU chairman Matt Schlapp. Former White House advisor Steve Bannon and former GOP presidential candidate and Congressman Ron Paul also addressed the gathering via video.

Banco ciento por ciento que el logo de CPAC Argentina sea EXACTAMENTE IGUAL a la bandera de Tierra del Fuego. pic.twitter.com/hGpYNbDlVU — Agustín Coto (@agustcot) December 4, 2024

As seen below, Lara Trump did the “Trump dance” with President Milei and the Schlapps. She wrote with the video below: “Surreal comparing Trump dance moves tonight with Argentina’s President.”

Surreal comparing Trump dance moves tonight with Argentina’s President @JMilei 🔥🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/LORmu3VAR9 — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) December 4, 2024

Below is the official program from the CPAC Argentina event.