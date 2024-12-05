Jennifer Tilly RHOBH Photo Provokes Eileen Davidson, “Beast?!”

Hollywood star Jennifer Tilly is known for playing sexy characters in movies including Bullets Over Broadway, Bound, Liar Liar, and in the Chucky horror film franchise. Tilly is also known for providing the voice of Bonnie Swanson on the animated series Family Guy.

As a new member of the Bravo reality TV series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Tilly revealed that the bulk of her fortune comes from her 1993 divorce settlement with The Simpsons co-creator Sam Simon, who paid Tilly half of all his producing or writing residuals and “at least 25% of all income” he made from each episode.

When discussing her divorce settlement on RHOBH, Tilly said: “Honestly, every day, I’m like, ‘Thank you, Sam.’” (Note: Simon died in 2015 after a long battle with cancer.)

Tilly appears to be enjoying the first leg of her Real Housewives debut. As seen below on a road trip with her co-stars including Erica Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and Kathy Hilton, Tilly wrote: “Everyone loves a road trip!”

The comment provoked former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, soap opera star Eileen Davidson, to respond: “Do we???” with a peeking eye emoji, a laughing-crying emoji, and a winking emoji.

Kyle Richards, who is also no longer on the show, replied to Davidson: “Its giving newbie” with more than one laughing-crying emoji.

Davidson fans are going wild over her response and have voiced that they want her back on the show. As one die-hard fan replied: “you still hold the crown for most epic trip shenanigans!! ‘Beast?!?!?!’”

Note: While on a road trip, at a restaurant in Amsterdam, Kyle’s sister Kim Richards got in a heated argument with Lisa Rinna and along the way called Davidson a “beast.” Clip above.