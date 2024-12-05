When not playing Beth Dutton on Season 5 of the hit Paramount+ Western series Yellowstone, actress Kelly Reilly is often striking a pose, as seen below in a strapless sheer black corset dress at the recent premiere.

As seen below, the strawberry blonde actress graces the cover of lifestyle magazine Town & Country in a fuchsia-colored draped dress by fashion house Proenza Schouler.

Inside the magazine’s December/January issue, Reilly modeled a black Dior corset dress with a velvet skirt and thigh-high slit.

Town & Country reports: “A little escapism can be fun, no?” and noted that its cover star “has captivated audiences with her uncannily convincing portrayal of Beth Dutton—the deliciously fierce, acid-tongued, Tito’s-swilling daughter of a Montana cattle baron.”

According to Town & Country, offscreen, Reilly “favors a softer, more private life” and quotes her as saying of her character: “I love gearing up to play her because there’s an adrenaline to Beth, and it’s very energizing.” Reilly admitted: “But it’s also incredibly gnarly. I have to hide all of me away to put some of that on. I love her, but I can’t live with her.”