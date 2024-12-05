Derek Hough Proves He and Julianne Hough Were in Harry Potter Movie, “Wait, What?!”

Now that Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars is over (Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson won), DWTS professional dancer-turned-judge Derek Hough has a little more time on his hands.

This week, the Mirror Ball trophy winner dropped the video below and wrote: “Did you know Jules Hough and I were in the first Harry Potter film?”

He reports that he and his sister, fellow DWTS pro dancer-turned-judge-turned-co-host Julianne Hough, are veterans of the Potterverse: “We spent three months in the Great Hall, the Forbidden Forest, and even the Quidditch pitch!”

♬ Harry Potter – The Intermezzo Orchestra @derekhough Did you know @juleshough and I were in the first Harry Potter film? 🎬✨ We spent three months in the Great Hall, the Forbidden Forest, and even the Quidditch pitch! 🏰 It was incredible to be part of such a historic moment. And I may have ‘accidentally’ taken a Ravenclaw robe, scarf, tie, and a few pieces of silverware from set… but shh, don’t tell! 😉 Just a little holiday magic and nostalgia to share with you all. Happy holidays 🧙🪄 #harrypotter

Hough family fans are going wild over the big reveal. As one replied: “WHAT! How did I not recognize Julianne in that scene!”

Another wrote: “Dudeeeeeee this just made me love Harry Potter even more.” And another vowed to “rewatch Harry Potter for this specific reason now.”

