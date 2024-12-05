Meghan Markle Stuns in Strapless Black Dress in Beverly Hills

Former actress Megan Markle (Suits) turned heads in Beverly Hills on Wednesday at The Paley Center for Media.

As seen below, the Duchess of Sussex wore a stunning black strapless dress with a thigh-high slit (by Oscar de la Renta) with stilettos (by Stuart Weitzman) and a diamond necklace (by Logan Hollowell) to an event honoring her friend, filmmaker Tyler Perry (Diary of a Mad Black Woman).

More than one of Markle’s fans replied that the California native is “literally glowing!”

As seen in the video below, Markle was excited to see Perry on the red carpet. At the celebrity packed event, the filmmaker was honored with the organization’s highest award, The Paley Honors Award.

Perry’s other A-list friends, including Oprah Winfrey and Kerry Washington, attended the tribute, too.

Get ready to see more of Perry and Washington: they’re promoting their new Netflix movie The Six Triple Eight.

Perry wrote the script and directs the WWII film about the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-black and all-female battalion. The Six Triple Eight will be released in select theaters on Friday, December 6, 2024, before its streaming debut on December 20, 2024.