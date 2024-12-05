Matt Gaetz’s Wife Surfs in El Salvador, “It’s Beautiful, Mr. President”

While Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) is forcing a floor vote this week to require the House Ethics Committee to release its investigative report of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Gaetz and his wife, Ginger Gaetz, have been spending time in El Salvador.

Gaetz shared the photo below, of him overlooking a lake in El Salvador, and captioned it: “Lago de Coatepeque is a jewl, Mr. President.”

Lago de Coatepeque is a jewl, Mr. President. https://t.co/gnbvz5Xwx6 pic.twitter.com/VkCfdA8D2D — Former Congressman Matt Gaetz (@FmrRepMattGaetz) December 4, 2024

As seen below, Mr. and Mrs. Gaetz spent Thanksgiving in El Salvador, where they spent time with President Nayib Bukele and Michelle Sol, the “Ministra de Vivienda del Gobierno del Presidente Nayib Bukele” translated the Minister of Government Housing, among other “good friends.”

President Bukele is promoting the government’s efforts to clean the water of the Lago de Coatepeque (making it safe for human consumption) and developing community buildings around the lake.

And Mrs. Gaetz has enjoyed the central American country’s “warm waves” by surfing them.

Enjoying paradise in El Salvador — warm waves, no sharks, and good friends 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/UxBizo5vJI — Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) November 27, 2024

Get ready to see more of the Gaetzs: Mrs. Gaetz shared a photo of Hollywood star Zendaya (Challengers, Euphoria, Spider-Man: Homecoming) turning heads at the Gotham Awards this week in a stunning custom-made white backless Louis Vuitton dress — and side-boob — on the red carpet. Mrs. Gaetz wrote: “Inaugural inspo” with a golden star emoji.