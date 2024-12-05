Hugh Grant Makes Nicholas Hoult Burst Out Laughing, “Offense Taken”

Hollywood movie star Hugh Grant (Four Weddings and a Four, Notting Hill, Bridge Jones’s Diary, Love Actually) reunited with Nicholas Hoult for Vanity Fair.

Hoult played the 12-year-old boy Marcus in the 2002 movie About a Boy, with Grant as the protagonist Will, a rich, child-free and irresponsible Londoner in his thirties who, in search of available women, invents an imaginary son and starts attending single parent meetings.

In the video below, Grant asked Hoult if he gets stopped a lot by fans for his role in X-Men. (Hoult plays the mutant Hank McCoy/Beast in the superhero film franchise.)

Hoult said he doesn’t get stopped a lot and if he is stopped it’s because people think he’s someone else.

Grant reveals — with his spot-on professional comedic timing — that one time he stopped at a gas station somewhere on Long Island and when he paid the attendant, he told Grant, “You know what, you look like that Hugh Grant, no offense.”

Hoult bursts out laughing and asked Grant, “None taken?” Grant replied with a smile, “a lot taken.”

Get ready to see more of Grant: He’s promoting his new horror movie The Heretic and Hoult is promoting is leading man role in Clint Eastwood’s latest drama, Juror No. 2. Trailer below.