Salma Hayek Stuns in Cockeyed Corset Dress, Stiletto Loafers

Hollywood movie star Salma Hayek (Frida, Grown-Ups) shared the behind-the-scene photos (and video) below from her photo shoot with The Wall Street Journal.

The raven-haired beauty struck a pose in a black corset dress with a lopsided neckline (one side is taller than the other) and a pair of platform loafer stilettos. Swipe to see the star from head-to-toe.

Hayek was featured on the cover of The Wall Journal Journal Magazine, which describes her a Latina movie star who has “refined how to be rich” and contends that “Across Hollywood, fashion, and philanthropy, there’s never been anyone quite like Salma.”

(Hayek has been remarkably successful in the entertainment business, but as far as being rich, and refining how, her billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault helps the family bottom line and style. He is heir to a conglomerate that owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen, among other brands.)

As seen in the on-camera interview, Hayek says she was inspired by Madonna. As a young woman, Hayek went to see Madonna perform live in Mexico City and was impressed with the energy of the arena and “her audacity.” Hayek added of the Material Girl, “She really impacted me.”

@wallstreetjournal Actress and activist Salma Hayek talks about what it was like to dance on stage with Madonna, one of her earliest inspirations. Producer: George Downs 📷: Sean Thomas for WSJ. Magazine, Getty Images, odtsaga via storyful #salmahayek #madonna #wsjmagazine #wsj ♬ original sound – The Wall Street Journal

Hayek revealed that Madonna asked her to join her on stage once during a show in Mexico, and so she did. Hayek said the experience was “mind blowing.”