Christina Aguilera Poses in “Birthday Suit”

Mega pop star Christina Aguilera turned 44 on Wednesday and celebrated her new year of life with her fans — with the provocative black-and-white photo below. She captioned it: “Birthday Suit” with the hashtag #44.

Aguilera gave photo credit to celebrity makeup artist Etienne Ortega, who captured the multiple Grammy Award winner modeling a tiny pair of shorts and stilettos.

Aguilera got dressed and continued to celebrate her birthday on Friday when she and her family attended Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles — see photos below.

When the 44-year-old dropped the photos below, of her modeling the original pants she wore in her “Come On Over” and “Genie in a Bottle” music videos 25 years ago, her fans went wild with praise and encouragement.

As one replied: “If you created a clothing line with just items from this music video, they’d sell out immediately. How desperately i wanted those plaid blue pants. You look incredible.”