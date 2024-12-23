Christina Milian Stuns in Strapless Crop Top in NYC Times Square

Actress/singer Christina Milian (Love Don’t Cost a Thing, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Grandfathered) is turning heads on the red carpet while promoting her new project, the Showtime series Dexter: Original Sin.

(It’s a prequel to Dexter, set in 1980s Miami; Milian plays Detective Maria LaGuerta with Sarah Michelle Gellar as forensics expert Tanya Martin.)

As seen above and below, the 43-year-old star wowed in a strapless black crop top and matching maxi skirt at the Moxy NYC Times Square.

Milian captioned the photos below: “Heard the new 10 is an ATE 😝🖤✨ Thanks for all the love and support this past week everyone. Had so much fun promoting @sho_dexter! There’s much more to share with you and more great moments on the way.”

Milian’s fans are going wild over her glamourous looks including her Dexter: Original Sin co-star Molly Brown who replied with a reference to her Dexter character: “LaGuerta is coming in hot!”

Dexter: Original Sin is streaming on Paramount+. Trailer below.